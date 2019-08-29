City officials say Central Avenue bridge to reopen by Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the Central Avenue bridge will reopen on Friday, August 30.

DPW said the Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek will be open by afternoon rush hour, and will reopen the bridge to two-way traffic.

The bridge closed in January of 2017 for restoration and reconstruction which limited traffic to one-way southbound..

According to DPW, drivers will continue to be able to turn left from E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr onto College Avenue. These turns were not legally allowed before 2017.

The Central Avenue bridge first opened in 1901, and because of its historic nature, it required meticulous attention during reconstruction.

DPW said the bridge will open with a new superstructure, deck and sidewalks.

The $5 million project received federal funding in coordination with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.