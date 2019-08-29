× 5pm Hurricane Dorian update

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

At 5:00 pm, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located 330 miles east of the southeast Bahamas. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday, and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with gusts to 105 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue into the weekend. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and on Friday, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.

The center of Hurricane Dorian will make landfall along the coastal sections of the southeastern United States late Sunday as a major hurricane.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations this weekend into early next week:

The central Bahamas…1 to 2 inches, isolated 4 inch areas.

The northwestern Bahamas…3 to 5 inches, isolated 7 inch areas.

Coastal sections of the Southeast United States…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inch areas.