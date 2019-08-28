× Woman suspected of Kokomo, Mt. Comfort robberies arrested in Indianapolis

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after an investigation into alleged robberies in Howard and Hancock counties.

The investigation began when Howard County sheriff’s deputies were called to a reported armed robbery of a Village Pantry on the 3600 block of West Sycamore Street on Saturday, August 17 around 4 a.m.

According to police, a female entered the store wearing a mask and pointed a gun at the manager shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspect demanded money and lottery tickets around 4 a.m. and left in a dark colored Jeep Liberty.

While investigating the incident, Howard County detectives were informed of an attempted armed robbery on Friday, August 16 at the Mt. Comfort McDonald’s in Hancock County.

Police said the description of the Hancock County McDonald’s robbery suspect was similar to the Howard County Village Pantry robbery suspect.

Tere Martha McCall had been developed as a person of interest in by detectives in Hancock County in the McDonald’s robbery, and had ties to the Kokomo area.

According to police, witness statements and video evidence confirmed that McCall also committed the armed robbery of the Village Pantry.

On Thursday, August 22, an arrest warrant was issued for McCall for armed robbery and theft.

Police said a tip was given to Hancock County Sheriff’s detectives claiming that McCall had abandoned her home and was preparing to flee the state.

McCall was tracked by detectives to an apartment complex in the Indianapolis area and was taken into custody on the Howard County warrant and pending charges from Hancock County robbery.

McCall is being held in the Hancock County Jail.

According to police, the investigation in ongoing and anyone with information about these cases should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-461-3463 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1399.