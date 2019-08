Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senator Mike Braun presented a Silver Star to the family of William Harter, who was killed in action in 1968.

Harter was posthumously awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star. However, Harter actually earned a Silver Star, which was finally given to the family.

Harter's brother, Duane, learned about the mistake two years ago and has been pushing Senator Braun to correct the error.

"He`s gone. He`s always gonna be gone. But he will always be in my heart," said Duane.