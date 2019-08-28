WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attends a post-midterm election meeting of Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network in the Kennedy Caucus Room at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Politicians believed to be considering a run for the 2020 Democratic party nomination, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), addressed the network meeting as well as House members vying for leadership positions. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attends a post-midterm election meeting of Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network in the Kennedy Caucus Room at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Politicians believed to be considering a run for the 2020 Democratic party nomination, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), addressed the network meeting as well as House members vying for leadership positions. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race.
The 52-year-old New York senator announced her decision Wednesday on Twitter as her campaign, which once looked to ride strong #MeToo credentials, was plagued by low polling and fundraising struggles. She had failed to meet thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September debate in Houston.
Today, I am ending my campaign for president.
I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.
To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT
Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.
But Gillibrand also was the first Senate Democrat to call for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation and says that alienated donors and some voters.