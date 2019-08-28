Colts get 2020 draft pick for CB Nate Hairston

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Colts are trading cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move. It was later confirmed by the Jets.

Trade: Jets dealing a 2020 6th-round pick to the Colts for CB Nate Hairston, per source. Hairston started 11 games the past two years. Still has two years left on his contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2019

In return, the Colts will get the Jets’ 6th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shefter reports Hairston’s contract runs for two more years. The Colts drafted him in 2017.

The Colts were pretty well set at the cornerback position in terms of depth, so CBS4’s Mike Chappell says this seems like a good move.

This story will be updated.