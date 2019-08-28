LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence delivers speech at American Legion Convention in Indianapolis

Colts get 2020 draft pick for CB Nate Hairston

Posted 12:33 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, August 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Colts are trading cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move. It was later confirmed by the Jets.

In return, the Colts will get the Jets’ 6th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shefter reports Hairston’s contract runs for two more years.  The Colts drafted him in 2017.

The Colts were pretty well set at the cornerback position in terms of depth, so CBS4’s Mike Chappell says this seems like a good move.

