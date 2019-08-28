One more dry day for central Indiana

Posted 4:38 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, August 28, 2019

High pressure will now give us another dry day on Thursday. We’ll have sunny skies with a 10 to 20 mph, southwesterly breeze.

Our next storm system will move in to effect our Labor Day weekend. We’ll have sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, with a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Friday through Monday.

If you have plans to visit Florida or one of the Caribbean Islands this weekend, Hurricane Storm Dorian may affect your plans. Please see my post for more specific details.

So far this has been a wet month.

Here’s an August recap.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow.

We’ll have a dry dry night in Cincinnati for the Colts game.

Dorian is now a category one hurricane.

Dorian is forecast to reach the Florida coast this weekend.

