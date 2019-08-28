‘NICU graduation’ held to send off baby who spent 134 days in Riley Hospital intensive care

CARMEL, Ind. – A “NICU graduation” was held Wednesday for a baby girl who spent 134 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children.

Little Hartley Moon weighed just 1 pound and 4 ounces when she was born at 23 weeks on April 15.

With the help of NICU caregivers, little Hartley was able to grow, and learn to eat and breathe on her own. And now, IU Health says she and her parents are finally headed home.

To send the family off, Hartley’s care team lined the hallways, played graduation music and shared their best wishes for the baby girl.

