Nice stretch before rain for the long weekend

Posted 6:23 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, August 28, 2019

Beautiful (well-deserved) weather for the next couple of days.  Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday with sunshine from start to finish.  A refreshing breeze will keep things comfortable in the heating of the day.

High pressure is swinging back in control as the cold front that brought us rain earlier in the week heads east.

Thursday looks just as nice!  Make some plans to be outside.

There will be rain this Labor Day weekend but we're looking at just spotty chances with many dry hours.  Rain totals above a quarter inch for the entire long weekend will be very limited.  Most of us will just get a total of a tenth to a quarter inch.

Plenty of chances to get out to Victory Field while the Indians are home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.