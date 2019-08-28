Nice stretch before rain for the long weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beautiful (well-deserved) weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday with sunshine from start to finish. A refreshing breeze will keep things comfortable in the heating of the day.

High pressure is swinging back in control as the cold front that brought us rain earlier in the week heads east.

Thursday looks just as nice! Make some plans to be outside.

There will be rain this Labor Day weekend but we're looking at just spotty chances with many dry hours. Rain totals above a quarter inch for the entire long weekend will be very limited. Most of us will just get a total of a tenth to a quarter inch.

Plenty of chances to get out to Victory Field while the Indians are home.