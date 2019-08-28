Injunction on Indiana abortion law upheld by appeals court

CHICAGO (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision to block part of a 2017 Indiana law that would make it tougher for underage girls to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

A 2-1 ruling posted Tuesday by the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals leaves a 2018 preliminary injunction in place.

Indiana generally bars abortions for minors living at home without their parents’ consent. But a girl can seek an exception if a court deems her mature enough or finds an abortion is in her best interest.

The central dispute is over a provision in the 2017 law requiring parents be given notice of the planned abortion even if their daughter doesn’t need their consent. Tuesday’s ruling says that notification requirement puts an “undue burden” on the minor and so runs afoul of Supreme Court precedent.

