Indiana 1 of leading states in the nation with the biggest decrease at the gas pump

Posted 11:20 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, August 28, 2019

INDIANA, Ind. — If you noticed that filling up your car or truck or motorcycle has been a bit easier on your wallet, you’re not alone.

According to figures released by AAA Motorclub, Hoosiers have been paying less at the pump, about 38 cents, since the beginning of the year.

And now with summer coming to a close and the Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, AAA expects that more Hoosiers and others across the nation will be taking that last summer trip.

“For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “At the start of the week, two-thirds of all states have gas price averages that are nearly a quarter cheaper than last year.”

And there has been more good news for Hoosier travelers. Throughout the year Indiana has been consistently in the top 10 for having some of the lowest prices and that trend according to AAA is expected to continue throughout the rest of 2019.

As the month of August comes to a close, gas prices for much of central Indiana are averaging about $2.48, while the northern half of the state is about a dime higher averaging $2.58 and Hoosiers in the southern half of the state are checking in with a $2.40 average.

