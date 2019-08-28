× IMPD: East side police chase ends in deadly crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died after crashing during a police chase Sunday night on the east side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. when officers saw a silver Chevy Impala go through a stop sign near East 32nd Street and Shick Drive. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off and led police on a short pursuit through the neighborhood.

The chase ended when the Impala slammed into a tree, IMPD said.

Officers thought they saw movement inside the vehicle and treated it as a barricaded subject situation. They called for SWAT to assist and tried ordering the driver to get out of the car with no response.

A SWAT officer arrived and deployed a “flash bang” to get the driver’s attention. When that didn’t work, a K9 officer approached the vehicle, broke out the rear window and saw the driver unconscious inside the car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, police said. His name has not yet been released.