× Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian

Here’s the 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

At 5:00 PM , the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located 70 miles northwest of St. Thomas. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a powerful hurricane during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest at 14 mph. On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the next several hours and then move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and Friday.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations: Northern Leeward Islands…1 to 3 inches. Eastern Puerto Rico, the the U.S. and British Virgin Islands…4 to 6 inches, isolated 8 inches. Western Puerto Rico and the central and northwestern Bahamas…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches. Coastal sections of the Southeast United States…4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Hurricane conditions are ongoing over portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and could still occur over Vieques, Culebra, and the British Virgin Islands during the next several hours. These winds should subside tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico tonight.