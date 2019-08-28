× Hancock County crash kills bicyclist

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist.

Police responded to a personal injury accident near 1500 West 300 North in Hancock County around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 along with the Greenfield Fire Department.

Police said a motor vehicle and a bicyclist were traveling westbound when the bicyclist was struck by the motor vehicle from behind.

The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time pending notification to family, and police said additional information will be released at that time.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is reminding motorists and bicyclists to pay attention and to share the road.

Police are also reminding motorists to give bicycles at least three feet of space when passing, and bicyclists should follow the traffic laws and wear safety helmets.

