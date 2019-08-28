× Former pastor, nurse in Yorktown faces child molestation charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– A Yorktown man who previously worked as a pastor and school nurse is facing several charges for child molesting.

Court documents filed in the case show Brian Couch, 55, told police he needed to talk to them about “inappropriately touching” a juvenile over the course of several years.

The victim told authorities the escalating sexual abuse began at around age six and continued “almost daily.”

Authorities say the allegations don’t involve contact with children during his professional roles. Couch faces ten counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

His wife, Londa Couch, was also arrested and faces charges of neglect of a dependent and failure to report. Court documents show she’s accused of not reporting the abuse, which she apparently became aware of in November of 2018. That is the same time the alleged abused ended.

Yorktown Community Schools issued this statement after his arrest Friday night:

Yorktown Community Schools was informed very late last night that a member of our nursing staff had been arrested on serious charges. This individual is now no longer employed by Yorktown Community Schools and has been barred from school property. At present there is no evidence of any wrong-doing at school. Student safety and well-being are the foremost concern of the district, and I have met with our principals and nursing staff to ensure that students and families feel safe in sharing any concerns that they might have arising from this situation. Yorktown Community Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. If you have concerns regarding this matter, please feel free to reach out to me, your building principal, or law enforcement.

The Yorktown Church of the Nazarene issued this statement: