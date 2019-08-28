× Fishers Police Department launches new crime fighting app

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department has a new tool it hopes will reduce crime and help residents report suspicious activity.

The community engagement and crime prevention app is called Relay.

It replaces the Fishers Police Department’s CrimeWatch app, which had about 6,000 users.

Relay streamlines the user interface and allows residents to directly report information to officers.

“This is just those calls for service where we think our community ‘I don’t want to bother anybody with this but I want them to know’ – that’s the community members we’re trying to reach right there,” said Fishers Police Department Chief Edward Gebhart.

Fishers residents now have several ways to report crime and suspicious activity directly to the Fishers Police Department:

Call or text 9-1-1 for all emergencies Relay all non-emergency crimes and suspicious activity via the Relay app (formerly Fishers CrimeWatch app) General crime tips or tips on criminal or disruptive behavior at HSE Schools can be submitted through the Fishers PD Crime Tips app.

Relay is now live and is free to download via the Apple App and Google Play stores.