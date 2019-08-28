DNR: Search continues for missing Delphi boy in Deer Creek

DELPHI, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the search continues for Owen Jones, a 4-year-old Delphi boy that went missing in Deer Creek on May 23.

Conservation officers with several state and local resources, conducted a search along Deer Creek on Friday, August 23, but were unable to locate him.

DNR said the Friday search focused on an area of logs in the creek just downstream from where Jones was last seen.

According to DNR, a temporary dam was constructed near U.S. 421 to restrict the flow of water. When water levels went down, police and firefighters searched by hand through accumulated mud and silt around the trees.

Since Jones’s disappearance in May, recovery efforts have been conducted along Deer Creek and several miles of the Wabash River.

DNR divers have checked deeper parts of the creek and areas where water flows under the bank or under large pieces of concrete.

There are four to five log jams that officers could not search. Log jams are difficult and often hazardous to remove, according to DNR.

Jones’s family is reportedly working with out-of-state resources to eventually have a different team of cadaver dogs search the area, in the event that he is trapped under an obstruction in Deer Creek.

DNR said it is still possible that Jones made it to the Wabash River.

DNR is asking the public to be observant as they boat or hike in the area, and to report anything possibly related to this case. They are also reminding the public that Jones was wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt with a red and white star on the front, and blue shorts.

Conservation Officers will continue to conduct patrols in the area.

DNR said investigators and the Jones family are very thankful for the efforts of over 30 firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, police officers, paramedics, equipment operators, and public works staff that have volunteered to help.

The following is a list of the agencies credited with the recovery effort:

Indiana Conservation Officers, Indiana DNR Fire, Indiana DNR Division of State Parks, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County EMA, Carroll County EMS, Carroll County Coroner’s Office, Carroll County Communications, Delphi Police Department, Delphi Fire Department, City of Delphi Department of Public Works, City of Delphi Office of the Mayor, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, J&J Crane Rentals of Brookston, Burrows Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Tippecanoe County EMA