Columbus man airlifted to Indianapolis after being struck in roadway

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was struck while allegedly walking in a roadway Wednesday morning.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Jones, 59, of Columbus was allegedly walking near the 3700 block of East State Street on Wednesday, August 28.

Police responded to a report of an accident around 5:38 a.m. and determined that Jones had allegedly been walking in the roadway when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Roger Kretzer, 61, also of Columbus.

According to police, Jones was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where his condition is currently unknown. Kretzer was released from the scene.

Police said the investigation is continuing.