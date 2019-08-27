× Wish For Our Heroes is looking for volunteers out at IMS during the Brickyard

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Wish For Our Heroes, a nonprofit that helps veterans and active duty military members during their times of need, is asking for help.

The group is looking for volunteers out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Brickyard weekend, Sept. 6-8.

Volunteers are needed to help set up and man the merchandise tent, the dunk tank and numerous other activities. Wish For Our Heroes is being allowed by IMS to set up fundraising activities in the midway. All the money raised will go towards local veterans and active duty military members battling hardships.

All volunteers will receive a free W4OH t-shirt, free parking and entry to the track and on their volunteer day. Plus those that volunteer on Sept. 7, they will get free entry into the Florida Georgia Line concert.

If this is something that interests you and would like to know more about the volunteering opportunities out at the track, please contact Michelle Rode via email: michelle.rode@wishforourheroes.org

For more information about Wish For Our Heroes, click here.