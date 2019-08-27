UPDATE: Crews reopen southbound I-65 in Tippecanoe County after semi rollover

Posted 4:52 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, August 27, 2019

Photo courtesy of ISP

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say southbound I-65 is back open in Tippecanoe County following a crash involving an overturned semi Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Kim Riley says it happened about four miles south of the State Road 38 exit, near mile marker 164.5.

Drivers were asked to use a detour for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver of the overturned semi is OK, according to Sgt. Riley.

