× UPDATE: Crews reopen southbound I-65 in Tippecanoe County after semi rollover

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say southbound I-65 is back open in Tippecanoe County following a crash involving an overturned semi Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Kim Riley says it happened about four miles south of the State Road 38 exit, near mile marker 164.5.

Drivers were asked to use a detour for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver of the overturned semi is OK, according to Sgt. Riley.

I-65 SB at the 164.5 MM is now open. Traffic is just starting to move. Proceed with caution! Safety personnel may still be on scene. — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) August 28, 2019

2nd picture of crash site. Cleanup is continuing. Could be 2 to 3 hours before opening. Detour is exit SR 38 at the 168 MM WB. Continue W on 38 to Sagamore Parkway. Turn left and continue S and follow for about 20 miles back to I-65. Sagamore Parkway turns int US 52. pic.twitter.com/kggAsHdEmF — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) August 27, 2019