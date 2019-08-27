Tropical Storm Dorian update

The center of Tropical Storm Dorian has reformed farther north. Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On Thursday night and Friday, the center of Dorian is forecast to move near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

On this forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Thursday:

Martinique to Saint Vincent: 3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches

Grenadines to Grenada: 1 to 3 inches

Guadeloupe to Dominica: 1 to 4 inches

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 4 to 6 inches, isolated 8 inches

U.S. Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 inches, isolated 4 inches

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.