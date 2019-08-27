State Road 37 closed in Johnson County after semi crashes into traffic light pole

Posted 3:24 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, August 27, 2019

(Photo courtesy of Carolyn Webster)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A semi crash has closed parts of State Road 37 in Johnson County.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says the semi ran into a traffic light pole near County Line Road.

According to Burgess, temporary traffic control systems are being set up as traffic light lines are being repaired.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.