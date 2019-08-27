× State Road 37 closed in Johnson County after semi crashes into traffic light pole

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A semi crash has closed parts of State Road 37 in Johnson County.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says the semi ran into a traffic light pole near County Line Road.

According to Burgess, temporary traffic control systems are being set up as traffic light lines are being repaired.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.