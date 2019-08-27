Pompeo to address American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Indianapolis today to speak at the American Legion National Convention downtown.

He’ll be addressing delegates there on veteran-related issues. We’ll stream his speech, set for 11:50 a.m., here and on our Facebook page.

Thousands of American Legion members are in Indy for the convention, which goes through Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak to the convention on Wednesday. The speeches from Pompeo and Pence won’t be open to the public.

The American Legion is headquartered here in Indianapolis. They say they are the nation’s “largest and most influential” veterans organization.

“Founded in 1919 by U.S. World War I veterans in Paris, it is dedicated to its four founding pillars of care for veterans, a strong national defense, the wellbeing of America’s youth, and Americanism,” the Legion said in a press release.

