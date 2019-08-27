Police seek to identify Lafayette bank robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man suspected in a bank robbery.

Police said officers responded to a reported bank robbery at Regions Bank on the the 3000 block of Union Street around 2:37 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

According to police, a man entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money from the teller before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported and no weapon was displayed.

The suspect is described as around 6′ tall and in his 30’s. He is described as wearing a gray, blue, and white windbreaker with a white baseball cap.

Surveillance photos released by police appear to show the suspect was also wearing a fake beard.

This is an active investigation and police are asking anyone with any information about the robbery to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.