Police, fire departments show support after IMPD officer dies of cancer
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Charles Tice to cancer.
IMPD said Officer Tice passed away on Monday, August 26, according to their Twitter account.
Officers and other agencies took to Twitter on Tuesday to share support, including Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police:
We are expecting more information when funeral information is released.
