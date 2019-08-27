Police, fire departments show support after IMPD officer dies of cancer

Posted 1:00 pm, August 27, 2019, by

IMPD Sgt. Charles Tice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Charles Tice to cancer.

IMPD said Officer Tice passed away on Monday, August 26, according to their Twitter account.

Officers and other agencies took to Twitter on Tuesday to share support, including Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police:

Speedway Fire Department:

Wayne Township Fire Department:

We are expecting more information when funeral information is released.

This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.