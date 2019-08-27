× Police: Employee hits panic button, locking would-be thief in back room of northeast Indy Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who attempted to steal cigarettes from a Speedway gas station ended up locked inside a back room instead.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man entered the convenience store located at 5990 E. 71 St. around 5:15 a.m. and went behind the counter.

He then shoved the clerk to the side, went into the back room and grabbed a large amount of cigarettes. The man then tried to leave, but the clerk had hit the panic button, locking the man inside.

Officers then arrived and took the suspect into custody.