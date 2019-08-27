× More rain for Tuesday

Rainy morning this Tuesday. Scattered downpours will continue through lunchtime. Not looking optimistic for outdoor recess today as the rain won’t really be done until 3/4pm. All the rain we’ve gotten the last two weeks has also really made things muddy. Futureview shows rain continuing on and off this morning and early afternoon. After the cold front slides through today, humidity will drop and the sky will clear. The late afternoon and evening will actually shape up to be pretty nice. Highs will be much warmer today as we creep back toward normal numbers. Wednesday looks fabulous with highs in the upper 70s and a nice breeze with plenty of sunshine. Overall the second half of the week looks great. Spotty rain on Saturday but Labor Day weekend overall looks dry.