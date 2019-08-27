More rain for Tuesday

Posted 6:55 am, August 27, 2019, by

Rainy morning this Tuesday.  Scattered downpours will continue through lunchtime. Not looking optimistic for outdoor recess today as the rain won’t really be done until 3/4pm.  All the rain we’ve gotten the last two weeks has also really made things muddy. Futureview shows rain continuing on and off this morning and early afternoon. After the cold front slides through today, humidity will drop and the sky will clear.  The late afternoon and evening will actually shape up to be pretty nice. Highs will be much warmer today as we creep back toward normal numbers. Wednesday looks fabulous with highs in the upper 70s and a nice breeze with plenty of sunshine. Overall the second half of the week looks great.  Spotty rain on Saturday but Labor Day weekend overall looks dry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.