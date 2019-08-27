Initial court hearing held for state representative accused of impersonating police and drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indiana state representative accused of drunk driving and impersonating a police officer made his initial court appearance following the unusual allegations.

Prosecutors claim Dan Forestal flashed a badge and asks for drugs before being arrested earlier this month.

Following his initial hearing, representative Forestal and his attorney left court without commenting on the investigation.

“He just showed the badge and said, ‘I'm official. Do you guys know any drug dealers in the neighborhood you'd like to get rid of?’” said witness James Mcguire II.

Mcguire says two weeks ago at Forestal came to a mobile home park, flashed a badge and asked where he could find people selling drugs.

“He's like, ‘I'm official. I can get rid of them. Today is my last day. If I don't turn in somebody by today, the feds are going to be raiding this whole entire park in two weeks,” said Mcguire.

Prosecutors also claim Forestal went to an east side bar and asked the bartender and other customers for “party favors” such as cocaine.

IMPD officers eventually pulled Forestal over near 21st and Shadeland where police say Forestal showed signs of intoxication and refused to get out of the car by grabbing the steering wheel.

According to court records, Forestal told the arresting officers he would use his position as a state representative to “have their badges" before refusing a breath test on scene.

Forestal remains employed with the Indianapolis Fire Department, but has been suspended 6 weeks without pay. He will also be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Forestal is scheduled for a pretrial hearing early next month.

Because he made donations to Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry in the past, a special prosecutor from Hancock County has been assigned to handle the case.