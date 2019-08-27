× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 16 – Nuclear Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue University will be hosting a summit next week, titled “What IF Nuclear Innovation Could Save The World?: Atoms for Humanity” on September 3-5.

This summit comes on the heels of the excitement last month when it was announced that Purdue was the first in the nation to have an all-digital nuclear reactor.

Ahead of next week’s summit, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Dr. Lefteri Tsoukalas about nuclear innovation, Purdue’s digital nuclear reactor, the negative connotations of the word “nuclear,” an overview of the upcoming 3-day summit, and more.

