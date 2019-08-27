× Female juvenile hospitalized after 1 of 2 Knightstown shooting incidents

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A female juvenile was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday in one of two shooting incidents that occurred in Knightstown that night, according to the Knightstown Police Department.

At 10:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Knightstown High School football field in reference to a fight that had broken out on the field, multiple fights in the parking lot and gunshots being fired.

Authorities say they quickly arrived on the scene, restored order and evacuated the facility.

Police say the Blue Color Football League, a semi-pro league, was hosting their championship game between the Marion County Crusaders and the Cincinnati Chiefs when a fight between the two teams erupted on the field. At one point, a gunshot was fired near an exit that led from the football field to the parking lot, and officials say they did recover a bullet from that area.

At 10:45 p.m., Knightstown police learned that a female juvenile checked into Henry Community Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. It was initially unclear if her injury was connected to the shooting at the football game, but investigators spoke with the victim at the hospital and determined her wounds stemmed from a separate incident.

A search warrant was served at a home in Knightstown, where evidence was collected in connection with the shooting that injured the female juvenile.

Suspects have been identified in both incidents and investigations into the incidents are ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact the Knightstown Police Department at 765-345-2785.