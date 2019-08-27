× Expect a mild, dry Wednesday across central Indiana

Monday’s rainfall pushed Indianapolis above average on monthly precipitation for the first time since June. More rain soaked the region Tuesday morning and the rainfall is much-needed as abnormally dry soil conditions exist over most of the state. 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen over most of the state over the past 48 hours.

The low pressure system that caused our two wet days has moved east. High pressure will now give us 48 hours of dry weather. After a dry Wednesday and Thursday our next storm system will move in and give us a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms, Friday through Monday. If you have plans to visit Florida or one of the Caribbean Islands this weekend, Tropical Storm Dorian may affect your plans. Please see my earlier post for more specific details on what may become our next Atlantic Hurricane.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

So far this has been a wet Summer.

We have had more than three inches of rain this month.

We still need more rain.

This will a cooler, less humid night.

Highs will be below average on Wednesday.

Expect a dry Thursday night for football in Cincinnati.

Tropical Storm Dorian is now packing 50 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Dorian will approach the US later this week.