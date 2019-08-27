Driver seriously injured after truck splits in half during crash on I-74 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A man suffered serious injuries after his pickup truck went off the road, crashed into railing and split the truck in two.

According to Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched around 3:10 a.m. to I-74 at mile marker 62 just north of Pittsboro in Hendricks County.

The pickup truck was heading westbound when it hit a railing on the median side; the vehicle split in two, separating the cab from the bed. The motor and transmission were thrown about 50 yards away. Debris also ended up on the eastbound side.

ISP said the driver was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and may have suffered a collapsed lung. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.