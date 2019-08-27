× Carmel family’s lawsuit alleges e-cig company fueled teen’s addiction to nicotine

CARMEL – A Carmel family says an e-cigarette company misled their teenage son and fueled his nicotine addiction.

Now they are taking legal action.

The family says the teen got addicted to Juul e-cigarettes back in 2015 as a high school freshman. They say the nicotine in the e-cigarettes has “altered his brain physically and chemically and put him at risk for a lifetime of lifelong health problems.”

The lawsuit also says the teen has become withdrawn, anxious and highly irritable.

Juul says the lawsuit is without merit and the company plans to defend itself.

“This suit largely copies and pastes unfounded allegations previously raised in other lawsuits which we have been actively contesting for over a year,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

In February, the CDC released a report that found nearly 21 percent of high school students vaped in 2018. The legal age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette liquids is 18.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that parents, teachers, health officials and government officials “must take aggressive steps to keep children from using e-cigs.”

In its statement, Juul says its e-cigarettes are meant for adult smokers and not minors:

“We strongly advocate for Tobacco 21 legislation, we stopped the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol based flavored JUULpods to our traditional retail store partners, enhanced our online age-verification process, strengthened our retailer compliance program with over 2,000 secret shopper visits per month, and shut down our Facebook and Instagram accounts while working constantly to remove inappropriate social media content generated by others on those platforms.”

The Carmel family says the packaging, pods and advertising do not warn people about the dangers of nicotine. They’re seeking compensatory and punitive damages. CBS4 has reached out to the family for comment.