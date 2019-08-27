× ‘Another wild ride’: You won’t like the Farmers’ Almanac’s winter predictions

We haven’t made it to fall yet, but the venerable Farmers’ Almanac is already making its predictions for the winter months.

You’re not going like what it has to say.

This year’s edition of the almanac calls for a “Polar Coaster Winter” with frigid temperatures and snow for most of the country. Indiana and surrounding states are firmly in the “Frozen, Snowy” category.

Editor Pete Geiger said we should expect “another wild ride this winter” full of “extreme temperatures swings” and “hefty snowfalls.”

The Farmers’ Almanac calls for above-average winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes. A wintry mix of rain and sleet could be a problem, especially along the coast, thanks to colder-than-normal temperatures.

The coldest outbreak of winter should arrive at the end of January; the teeth-chattering temperatures will last through early February.

And then there’s this gem of a prediction (emphasis ours):

According to our long-range outlook, spring will be slow to start with winter lingering across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast, and New England. Occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions will hang on for a ride that you may not be able to get off until April!

You can learn more from the Farmers’ Almanac website.