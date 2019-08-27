× Anderson man arrested for OWI after hitting school bus with kids on board

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police arrested a man they say was intoxicated when his car collided with a school bus Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue around Police say Peyton Tonning, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox when police say he rear-ended an Anderson Community School bus with students on board.

Four elementary-school-age children were taken to the hospital and were later released.

Police say Tonning left the scene of the crash on foot, but was later taken into custody in the 3700 block of Columbus Avenue. He appeared intoxicated, according to officers, and eight 50ml bottles of liquor were found in his possession.

A preliminary breath test during his sobriety testing resulted in a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) reading of .18%, more than twice the legal limit. Results of a blood draw are pending.

Tonning faces charges of failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) with prior conviction.