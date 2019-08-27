× 11pm Tropical Storm Dorian Update

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

At 11:00 PM Tropical Storm Dorian is 275 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

On this forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea overnight, pass over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night, and near or to the east of the central Bahamas on Friday.

Some weakening is expected after Dorian moves across the higher terrain of Puerto Rico. Dorian is expected to gradually re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and southeastern and central Bahamas. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the Dominican Republic late Wednesday and Thursday.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations: Guadeloupe to Dominica…1 to 4 inches. Puerto Rico…4 to 6 inches, isolated 8 inches. Virgin Islands, Haiti, and Dominican Republic…1 to 3 inches, isolated 4 inches. Bahamas…2 to 4 inches. Florida…3 to 5 inches, isolated 7 inches. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.