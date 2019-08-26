× Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching the eastern Carribean Sea

The center of Tropical Storm Dorian was is expected to move near or over the Windward Islands tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Dorian is moving toward the

west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move near or over the Windward Islands this evening and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength

when it passes through the northern Windward Islands early Tuesday, and it is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 8 inches in the Windward Islands from Martinique south to St. Vincent, including Barbados. Isolated maximum totals of 10 inches are possible across the northern Windward Islands. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected from the Grenadines, south to Grenada and across Dominica. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with maximum totals of 6 inches are possible across Puerto Rico and St. Croix.