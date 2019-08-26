Tracking a rainy start to the week

Posted 6:39 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, August 26, 2019

Yup, sure looks like a Monday with this gloomy forecast.  If it helps, just know that the second half of the week looks beautiful.  Scattered storms start early this morning with rain on and off all day.  Rain boots and umbrella needed for Monday.

Our temps will not feel like the last week of August!  We should be soaring into the mid 80s this time of the year but today we'll only top off at 75.  I think we'll really feel on the cool side as we mix the rain with below average temps.

The severe threat stays west of us today.  We'll get some non-severe gusty winds and heavy downpours out of our part of the system.

A lot of on-and-off rain expected Monday with widespread totals of 1"+ and some higher totals possible.  Another quarter inch of rain possible on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off gloomy and rainy but by the afternoon we'll see clouds thin out and temperatures warm to 80 as high pressure swings back into control.  We'll have a great stretch of weather for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Already tracking rain possible Saturday so we'll keep an eye on that.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.