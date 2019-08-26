Tracking a rainy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yup, sure looks like a Monday with this gloomy forecast. If it helps, just know that the second half of the week looks beautiful. Scattered storms start early this morning with rain on and off all day. Rain boots and umbrella needed for Monday.

Our temps will not feel like the last week of August! We should be soaring into the mid 80s this time of the year but today we'll only top off at 75. I think we'll really feel on the cool side as we mix the rain with below average temps.

The severe threat stays west of us today. We'll get some non-severe gusty winds and heavy downpours out of our part of the system.

A lot of on-and-off rain expected Monday with widespread totals of 1"+ and some higher totals possible. Another quarter inch of rain possible on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off gloomy and rainy but by the afternoon we'll see clouds thin out and temperatures warm to 80 as high pressure swings back into control. We'll have a great stretch of weather for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Already tracking rain possible Saturday so we'll keep an eye on that.