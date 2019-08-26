× Speedway says illegally dumped oil costs town thousands per week; guilty party unidentified

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Town of Speedway is asking its residents to help in identifying the party responsible for illegally dumping large amounts of industrial oil into the town’s wastewater system.

Over the past month, Speedway Wastewater has been working to clean up the contaminated water flowing into the wastewater system in an attempt to reduce the burden the oil is putting on the treatment system.

Town officials say the oil in their treatment facility is costing them thousands of dollars per week, and the illegal dumping seems to be happening on the weekends during early morning hours.

“This illegal activity is causing a significant financial burden to our town as well as safety concerns within our plant itself,” said Mike Davis, assistant superintendent at Speedway Wastewater.

Speedway says their treatment facility uses microorganisms — who need oxygen to survive — to absorb and break down waste materials in the wastewater.

“The large amount of oil being dumped is causing a molecular breakdown of oxygen before it reaches the microorganisms. Because of this, we’ve had to supplement our natural processes by purchasing additional oxygen, which is costing thousands of dollars a week to maintain,” explained Norm Berry, wastewater superintendent.

The recovery of cost associated with the oil cleanup will be charged to the party involved in the dumping. If the oil dumping is discovered to be intentional, criminal charges will be pursued against responsible person or business, according to Speedway officials.

It is possible that those dumping the oil are utilizing a manhole in a residential or hidden area.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they have a tip.