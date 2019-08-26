Police: Counterfeiting suspect sought in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching a woman suspected in counterfeiting.

Police said a female has been using counterfeit money in different location throughout Marion and Sweetser.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying the woman in the above images.

Anyone who knows the identity of this woman is asked to call the Crime Stoppers 24-hour tip line at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or visit p3tips.com.

Police are reminding the public that Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in an arrest.