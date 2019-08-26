Pittsboro drug bust nets 5 arrests

Posted 6:27 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, August 26, 2019

PITTSBORO, Ind. – Five people were arrested during a drug bust in Pittsboro on Monday.

Police say law enforcement served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 400 block of N. Meridian St. at about 12:30 p.m.

During the search, officers say they seized narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, various electronics, cell phones, ammunition, a handgun and numerous high capacity handgun magazines.

Calvin Glover, Jenny Lynn, Robert Lynn, Ashley Phelps and William Johnson were taken into custody on various charges, including possession of legend drugs, possession of a level 4 controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

All suspects were transported to the Hendricks County Jail.

