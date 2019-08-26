× Ohio sheriff says person who ‘found’ dog with throat cut was actually the owner

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio – A heartbreaking tale of abuse is now believed to have been a dog owner’s attempt to get free veterinary care, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Monday.

The sheriff’s office announced three days ago that they were looking for the owner of the dog, named Dani, after someone reported finding her along the road. Initially, authorities suspected someone had taped the dog’s muzzle shut and cut the animal’s throat.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones called the case “appalling” and promised to work diligently to find the alleged abuser.

The dog was rushed for treatment and survived.

Now, thanks to several leads, the Butler County Sheriff’s Detective Division and Butler County Dog Wardens believe the heartbreaking tale was made up.

“The subject that initially reported finding Dani and taking her to the Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic was the actual owner of the canine,” according to a sheriff’s office news release. “Upon interviewing the owner it was relayed to our detectives that the canine had cut its throat on a barbed wire fence and they could not afford the veterinarian bills, so they concocted a story to get the canine help for free.”

Dani’s owner claims her snout was never duct taped, and the visible marks were from a muzzle that she wore for several hours a day to keep her from chewing or being aggressive toward another dog in the home.

“Our Detectives followed up with the Twin Maple Veterinarian Clinic where it was determined that the neck injury to Dani was not intentional and the duct tape was a story made up by the dog owner to get Dani free care,” the release states.

A microchip found on Dani was tied to HART Rescue in Cincinnati. HART Rescue reports it adopted the dog out in 2011 and that information is being investigated.

“After the investigation was completed it was determined that this incident did not occur in Butler County, but we will make a joint effort to work with the adjacent jurisdiction to ensure this case is dealt with appropriately,” Sheriff Jones said.