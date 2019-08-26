New Indiana State Fairgrounds display will let you see Christmas lights from the comfort of your car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a new Christmas tradition, the Indiana State Fairgrounds may be the place for you this winter.

The Fairgrounds will host “Christmas Nights of Lights,” a display of holiday lights you can see from the comfort of your car. The seven-week event begins Nov. 8, 2019, and wraps up Jan. 1, 2020.

Organizers said the display will be available rain or shine through the holidays. It costs $7 per person or $30 for a carload of up to nine people. Children 3 and under get in free.

The display features a two-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights. Some of the attractions include glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes, tight tunnels and larger-than-life trees. You’ll be able to sing along to Christmas music synced to the display via computer.

Titan Lights Shows, Inc. of Bluff City, Tennessee is producing the light show. A portion of the proceeds will go to area charities, including Toys for Tots and Pack the Pantries.

Here’s a look at what you can expect:

