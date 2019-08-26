More rain overnight through Tuesday morning for central Indiana

Posted 4:23 pm, August 26, 2019, by

Monday’s rainfall pushed Indianapolis above average on monthly precipitation for the first time since June. The rainfall is much-needed as abnormally dry soil conditions exist over most of the state. One inch of rain has fallen over most of the state over the past 24 hours. Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday morning before skies clear Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will give us 48 hours of dry weather. After a dry Wednesday and Thursday our next storm system will move in and give us a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms, Friday through Monday.

Abnormally dry soils conditions exist over most of the state.

We have three inches of rain so far this month.

August precipitation is now almost an inch above average.

Scattered showers will continue overnight.

Showers are likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Showers will end early Tuesday afternoon.

Expect dry weather for game Thursday evening in Cincinnati.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.

Labor Day is just a week away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.