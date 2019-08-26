× More rain overnight through Tuesday morning for central Indiana

Monday’s rainfall pushed Indianapolis above average on monthly precipitation for the first time since June. The rainfall is much-needed as abnormally dry soil conditions exist over most of the state. One inch of rain has fallen over most of the state over the past 24 hours. Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday morning before skies clear Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will give us 48 hours of dry weather. After a dry Wednesday and Thursday our next storm system will move in and give us a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms, Friday through Monday.

Abnormally dry soils conditions exist over most of the state.

We have three inches of rain so far this month.

August precipitation is now almost an inch above average.

Scattered showers will continue overnight.

Showers are likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Showers will end early Tuesday afternoon.

Expect dry weather for game Thursday evening in Cincinnati.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.

Labor Day is just a week away.