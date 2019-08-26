Jockey who won Kentucky Derby 3 times charged with drunk driving

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A jockey who won the Kentucky Derby three times faces a drunken-driving charge in southern Indiana.

WDRB.com reports that Calvin Borel was stopped Sunday night in Harrison County. Online court records show he’s charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

It wasn’t immediately known if Borel has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Borel, a Louisiana native, won the Kentucky Derby in 2007, 2009 and 2010. He also won the Preakness Stakes in 2009.

