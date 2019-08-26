× IUPUI men’s basketball coach arrested on OWI charge

FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis men’s basketball head coach Jason Gardner has been arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Gardner was arrested and charged with OWI early Monday morning, according to Hamilton County Jail records.

When asked to comment on the incident, IUPUI said, “We are aware of the situation regarding men’s head basketball coach Jason Gardner and are looking into the circumstances.”

This is a developing story.