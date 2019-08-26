Former Colt Matt Overton offers to buy season tickets of disgruntled Colts fans, donate them to Riley patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Emotions remain high in Indy after news broke of Andrew Luck’s retirement over the weekend, and former Colts long snapper Matt Overton has a solution for those looking to get rid of their season tickets.

Overton, who now snaps for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tweeted, “To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families. I’m serious.”

To any angry Colts season ticket holders who are seeking a refund, I’d be more than happy to buy your season tix off of you & donate them to @RileyChildrens patients & their families. I’m serious. All love, ~Matt — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 26, 2019

Luck’s untimely retirement sent shock waves through the football world. After coming off arguably the best season of his career, the 29-year-old called it quits roughly two weeks before the start of the regular season. The newly married man and soon-to-be father cited his mental and physical health as reasons for stepping away.

Not all fans were thrilled, and some even “booed” him as he walked off the field. On Monday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported some people were demanding refunds for season tickets.

Probably no surprise, but fans calling Colts HQ today, demanding refunds for their season tickets. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 26, 2019

So, if the team can’t or won’t refund those tickets, Overton has them covered.