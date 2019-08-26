× Columbus man arrested for alleged child exploitation, sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) has arrested a 39-year-old Columbus man on felony charges of child exploitation and sexual battery.

Police said a tip was reported Friday morning about a man allegedly sending pornographic images of a child and descriptions of criminal sexual acts involving a child on social media.

After an investigation by detectives from the CPD Criminal Investigations Division, evidence was found leading police to Nicholas Duane Hickman, 39, of Columbus.

Police served a search warrant, collected additional evidence and interviewed Hickman, who was arrested on preliminary charges of child exploitation and sexual battery.

Hickman was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and is being held without bond on a 48 hour hold, according to police.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to call 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be made anonymously.

Police are reminding the public that Indiana law requires those who suspect a child to be victim of abuse or neglect to report it to authorities immediately.