21-month-old dies after being left in vehicle for hours in Hendricks County

Posted 3:41 pm, August 26, 2019, by

File photo

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A toddler died Sunday after being left in a vehicle outside a home near Brownsburg.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says family members returned home from church in the early afternoon and believed someone had gotten the 21-month-old girl from her car seat and put her down for a nap inside the house.

The rest of the family, both parents and four other siblings, also reportedly took a nap inside the home in the 8000 block of North Co. Rd. 650 E. When the family awoke, the sheriff’s office says they began searching for the toddler and discovered she had been in the vehicle since they returned “a few hours earlier.”

The family immediately called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures at about 5:25 p.m. However, the 21-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives, Department of Child Services and the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office are investigating. At this point in the investigation, no criminal charges are anticipated.

“This appears to be a tragic loss of young life, and our heartfelt sympathies are extended to the family and all involved,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.