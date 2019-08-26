× 21-month-old dies after being left in vehicle for hours in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A toddler died Sunday after being left in a vehicle outside a home near Brownsburg.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says family members returned home from church in the early afternoon and believed someone had gotten the 21-month-old girl from her car seat and put her down for a nap inside the house.

The rest of the family, both parents and four other siblings, also reportedly took a nap inside the home in the 8000 block of North Co. Rd. 650 E. When the family awoke, the sheriff’s office says they began searching for the toddler and discovered she had been in the vehicle since they returned “a few hours earlier.”

The family immediately called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures at about 5:25 p.m. However, the 21-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives, Department of Child Services and the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office are investigating. At this point in the investigation, no criminal charges are anticipated.

“This appears to be a tragic loss of young life, and our heartfelt sympathies are extended to the family and all involved,” wrote the sheriff’s office.