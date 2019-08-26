15-year-old suspect arrested in connection with killings of teenage Indy siblings

Posted 1:05 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, August 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with a double homicide on the northeast side that left two teenage siblings dead.

The double shooting happened in the 9200 block of East 41st Street around 7:25 a.m. Friday. The victims were identified as 15-year-old and 16-year-old brother and sister, Ashlynn and Nicholas Nelson.

Ashlynn and Nicholas Nelson (Photos courtesy of family members)

Investigators say the siblings were home alone when they were found. When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect running away from the scene. Surveillance photos were later released.

On Monday, police announced a 15-year-old male suspect had been arrested for his alleged involvement. His name has not been released due to his status as a juvenile, but it may be released if prosecutors decide to charge him as an adult.

